Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 41,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.