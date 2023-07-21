Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Fortune Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 41,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About Fortune Minerals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortune Minerals
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.