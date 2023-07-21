Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 2,240,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

