Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 16,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
BEN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. 2,240,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,465,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
