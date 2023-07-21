Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 5,400,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,633,628. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,889 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 830,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 286,505 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

