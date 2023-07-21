Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freshworks by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

