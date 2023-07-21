Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.42. 651,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,320,662. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

