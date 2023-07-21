Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 3,087 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,087 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.33. The company had a trading volume of 312,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.