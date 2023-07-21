Friedenthal Financial Invests $656,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

