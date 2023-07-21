Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 25,787 Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SIX opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,148.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

