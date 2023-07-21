Friedenthal Financial Takes $679,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,916,000 after acquiring an additional 660,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

