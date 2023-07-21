FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 979,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FSK shares. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 592,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.38. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,066.67%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,295,251,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 740,961 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

