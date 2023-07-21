Fu Shou Yuan International Group (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fu Shou Yuan International Group (OTCMKTS:FSHUFFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Price Performance

Shares of Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock opened at $1.00 on Monday.

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

