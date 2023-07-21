Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

In other Fulton Financial news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Curtis J. Myers bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,601.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

