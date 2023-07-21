Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in June

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.28. 1,032,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,997. Funko has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $369.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $35,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,237.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Funko by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNKO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

