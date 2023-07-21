FY2023 Earnings Forecast for S&P Global Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $12.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.52. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $423.79 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $425.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

