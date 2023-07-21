Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Down 0.2%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 17 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 66.06% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Company Profile

The Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (GGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks growth of capital and income by targeting US-listed companies with high future earnings potential relative to their current market value and considered to be innovative in their industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.