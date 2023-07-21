Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GAMB. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Gambling.com Group has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a P/E ratio of 107.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,552.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.