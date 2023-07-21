General American Investors Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,791. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

