General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

General American Investors Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 1.3% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.44. 310,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 81,854 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $5,236,200.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.