General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.9% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,987. The company has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

