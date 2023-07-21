General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.