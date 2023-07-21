Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 126,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 80,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Generation Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.