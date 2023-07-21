Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 658,743 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,743 shares during the period. Liberty Latin America comprises approximately 5.8% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $53,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $1,543,000. Eos Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $1,452,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 338,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,303. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

