Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Update

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GENI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,943. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.89.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GENI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
