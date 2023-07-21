Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) and PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Critical Review

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Gentera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group 2.10% 1.50% 0.44% Gentera N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PRA Group and Gentera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 0.96 $117.15 million $0.45 52.42 Gentera N/A N/A N/A $1.95 0.62

Analyst Recommendations

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PRA Group and Gentera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gentera 0 1 0 0 2.00

PRA Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.32%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Gentera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Gentera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PRA Group beats Gentera on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Gentera

(Get Free Report)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.