Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 234,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

