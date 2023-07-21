GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Trading Down 35.7%

GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 35.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 181,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 54,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GGL Resources Stock Down 35.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interest in Gold Point Project located in Nevada and Stein Diamond Project located in Southern Boothia Peninsula, as well as holds interest in Mountain Province Diamonds and Doyle kimberlite.

