GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Raised to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,274 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,812. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GitLab by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GitLab by 34.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

