Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Up to $35.07

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.07, but opened at $36.45. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 93,780 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 3,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $96,037.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,716.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,135 shares of company stock valued at $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

