Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GOODN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.45. 2,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

