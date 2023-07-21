Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $83.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. Glaukos has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,506 shares of company stock worth $12,965,520 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

