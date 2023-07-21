Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST) Short Interest Update

Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 50,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Star Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLST. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 29.2% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 993,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 224,258 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,518,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLST stock remained flat at $10.49 during trading on Friday. 34,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. Global Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Global Star Acquisition Company Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

