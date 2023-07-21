Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 365,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gogo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 37,606 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

