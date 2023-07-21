Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

GFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gold Fields

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.