Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
GFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Gold Fields from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investec lowered Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.
Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
