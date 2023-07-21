Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Monday.

Gold Resource Price Performance

GORO stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Gold Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:GORO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,455,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,514,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the period. 25.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

