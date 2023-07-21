GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GoldMining (TSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of TSE GOLD traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.24. 27,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44. GoldMining has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$208.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.