GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 112,694.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,148,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,318,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,061 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,063,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 739,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 779.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 735,011 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

