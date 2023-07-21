Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $581.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,163.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Trading Down 1.2 %

Graham stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $573.60. 16,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $573.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $597.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.41 and a beta of 1.02. Graham has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 132.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.