Graypoint LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

SPSB opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

