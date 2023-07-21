Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

TGT stock opened at $134.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

