Graypoint LLC Has $789,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

