Graypoint LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $186.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.76.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

