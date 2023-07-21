Graypoint LLC Has $916,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $454.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

