Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,340 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

