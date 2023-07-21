Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Update

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

GTMLF opened at C$0.50 on Friday. Green Technology Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52.

About Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals Limited, an exploration and development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Canada. The company holds 80% interest in the Ontario Lithium projects, including Seymour, Root, Wisa, and Allison, as well as interests in other projects, such as Pennock Lake, Root Bay, Superb Lake, and Gathering Lake covering an area of 407.97 square kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

