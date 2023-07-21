Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Z. Wang bought 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Greenland Technologies worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,377. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

