Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Trading Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. Approximately 3,044,708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

