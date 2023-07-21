Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Up 7.7% in June

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Grindrod Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,598. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 16.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRIN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

