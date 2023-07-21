Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners to Buy

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of GRIN stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 114,453 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 106.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

