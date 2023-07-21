Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,150,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 11,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Haleon during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 308.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Haleon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

