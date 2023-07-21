Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the June 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Halma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF remained flat at $28.40 on Friday. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Halma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLMAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Halma from GBX 2,350 ($30.73) to GBX 2,425 ($31.71) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,000 ($26.15) in a research report on Monday.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.